NEW ADMINISTRATOR BRINGS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE IN LONG-TERM CARE

The Osborn, a private, nonprofit, continuum of care community, founded in 1908 and based in Rye, New York, recently announced that Zenae Merchant, MHA, LNHA, will serve as the senior living community’s new administrator at The Pavilion, a five-star licensed facility providing long-term skilled nursing care, as well as inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation.

Merchant has had an extensive career in the long-term care industry, most recently as the administrator of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, an assisted living and skilled nursing facility in Maryland. Originally from New York, she held a variety of senior-level health care positions with NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public health care system in the United States, and long-term care facilities.

“Zenae Merchant has exceptional administrative experience, as well as empathy and communication skills, that make her an ideal fit for our community,” said Osborn President and CEO Matthew G. Anderson.

“…The fact that The Osborn has been able to consistently maintain a Medicare five-star rating, even during the challenges of the pandemic, demonstrates the quality of care being delivered, which I look forward to upholding,” said Merchant.

Merchant, has been licensed as an administrator in the states of New York, Minnesota and Maryland. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in health science with a concentration in health care management from Stony Brook University and a Master of Health Administration degree from Hofstra University.