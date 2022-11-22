MUSIC AND ARTS CENTER GAINS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

Tracy Tajbl has been appointed vice president, chief development officer (CDO) at Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in Katonah. Her role focuses on building relationships with Caramoor’s various constituencies to support institutional goals and ensure organizational sustainability. As CDO, she will work collaboratively with artistic and marketing partners to position Caramoor as a vibrant and relevant 21st-century cultural center.

Tajbl brings more than two decades of national development experience to her role. Previously, she served as assistant dean for advancement for the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Syracuse University.

Prior to Syracuse University, Tajbl held leadership positions in development for a variety of arts and cultural organizations, including the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago, the Colorado Symphony, and the Baltimore Symphony.

Tajbl has a special interest in mentoring young professionals, and has created and delivered training sessions for fundraisers on a variety of topics. She is an alumna of Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in art history

Located on an 80-acre campus, Caramoor has been in continuous operation since 1946. It presents approximately 55 live music performances throughout the year in a wide range of genres. Through its public programs and community events, Caramoor annually serves approximately 40,000 people.