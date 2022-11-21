MUSEUM’S QUARTERLY FEATURE

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum’s fourth installment of Aldrich Projects, a quarterly series that features one work or a focused body of work by a single artist on the museum’s campus, is “Kathleen Ryan: Head and Heart” on view at the museum in Ridgefield from Jan. 12 to May 14.

Ryan’s work ranges in scale and includes larger-than-life sculptures that reference 17th -century vanitas paintings, Americana, kitsch and Pop art. She uses humor and instantly recognizable imagery to interrogate the “busts and breakdowns” of the American dream, an artifice fueled by desire and deception while sourcing a myriad of materials.

Ryan lives and works in New Jersey. She received her MFA from the University of California, Los Angeles. Her work is included in public collections, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles.