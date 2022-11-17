MOVING ON TO AUDIT PARTNER 

Jeff Rossi, former Connecticut managing partner for CohnReznick LLP has joined Marcum LLP in its Greenwich office as an audit partner. He will also serve as the firm’s New England Leader for the consumer and industrial practice. Rossi has more than 28 years of experience serving consumer and industrial companies both privately owned and private equity owned. Rossi specializes in enterprise value creation beyond traditional compliance and also has experience in serving the construction industry and forensic accounting services.