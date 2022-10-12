MORE THAN A QUARTER MILLION RAISED 

Friends, donors, community and business leaders attended the United Hebrew of New Rochelle 36th annual Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 at the Westchester Country Club, where Jim Staudt, partner, McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt and United Hebrew friend and supporter was honored. The event included an 18-hole golf tournament, a $1 million shoot-out contest for closest-to-the-pin winners and gourmet lunch. Festivities concluded with cocktails and an award ceremony to recognize Staudt’s leadership, dedication and commitment to United Hebrew’s mission. The event raised $265,000 for the care of residents across the entire United Hebrew campus of comprehensive care.