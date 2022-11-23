MORE THAN 3,000 FLAGS COMMEMORATE VETERANS DAY

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and Veterans Service Agency (VSA) Director Christian Farrell joined members of Minisink Valley High School’s JROTC and the Nam Knights on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to place American flags on more than 3,000 graves at the county’s Veterans Memorial Cemetery in honor of Veterans Day.

Neuhaus said. “I want to thank the Minisink Valley High JROTC and the Nam Knights for their continued dedication to the interests of veterans and our community.”

Veterans Day started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day. It fell on Nov. 11 because that is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to Veterans Day to account for all veterans in all wars.