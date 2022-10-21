METRO SUPER LAWYER IN REAL ESTATE

Robin Zeidel, founder and principal of Zeidel & Associates PC, has been named to the 2022 New York Metro Super Lawyers in Real Estate.

She is the sole owner of Zeidel & Associates, a Rye Brook-based real estate law firm she founded in 2010. Zeidel, a former big law real estate attorney and assistant general counsel with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc., leveraged her experience handling complex transactions on behalf of global organizations to create a boutique law firm in Westchester County.

“Unlike most firms that silo their practices,” said Zeidel, “we offer clients integrated solutions that incorporate our experience in leasing, development and construction.”

Super Lawyers is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Attorneys are selected using a patented multiphase selection process in which peer nominations are combined with third-party research.