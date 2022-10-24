MEET THE ARTIST

Orange County Arts Council in Goshen presented a virtual Artist Studio Visit with interdisciplinary artist Bill Graziano last week.

Graziano, an artist and educator, has worked with a variety of materials and sculpture processes. His work is inspired by nature and natural forces. His recent work, created in metal, often using traditional blacksmithing tools, welding and other fabrication techniques, have been exhibited in public and private galleries and private collections.

“Bill has taught many students how to express their visions through art,” said Janet Howard-Fatta, Orange County Arts Council Board president. “His sculptures are an interesting study in linear art, while his paintings reflect the ordinary made uncommon.”

Arts Outreach Virtual Studio Visits are presented by the Orange County Arts Council’s Artist Outreach Committee. The council supports and empowers artists, fosters diverse forms of expression and promotes access to the arts through educational programs, cultural events, public projects and participation that is integral to the economic development and collective well-being of the community.