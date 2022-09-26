LOCAL COMPANY IN NATIONWIDE MASK DONATION

Bona Fide Masks Corp., has announced a nationwide PPE donation in partnership with student-led PPE4ALL to honor its commitment to donate one million KN95 masks to underserved and critically compromised communities.

PPE4ALL will distribute 100,000 masks in a coordinated effort via nonprofit organizations nationwide.

Recipients include veterans, homeless communities, emergency shelters, volunteer workers and a significant population of refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Established at the height of the pandemic to address the critical shortage of PPE, Bona Fide Masks® has become one of the most-trusted mask companies for authentic, high-quality masks, and has supported impact-driven philanthropic efforts to address communities in need. Bona Fide has supplied masks for both chambers of the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Armed Forces and several major corporations.

“While many Americans are living as though the pandemic is over, the truth is that existing and new variants continue to spread, especially in underserved and critically compromised communities,” said Bill Taubner, president, Bona Fide Masks. “At a time when the CDC has reported that more than 60% of existing masks are counterfeit, we’re proud to be able to supply quality masks where they continue to be needed the most.”

Bona Fide Masks Corp. is part of Ball Chain Manufacturing Company Inc, which is family-owned and operated since 1938. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its facility in Mount Vernon.