LISTING SERVICE APPOINTS CEO

Richard Haggerty has been appointed the new CEO for OneKey® MLS, the largest Multiple Listing Service in New York with over 45,000 Realtor® subscribers serving Manhattan, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Orange, Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Haggerty, who currently serves as CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors® and as president and chief strategic growth officer of OneKey® MLS, will succeed Jim Speer, the current CEO, on Jan. 1. Speer has announced his plans for retirement at the end of this year.

“…From its inception, Richard’s unwavering commitment to the success of our organization and his understanding of the vital role the MLS plays in real estate, makes him uniquely qualified to lead OneKey® MLS through the next phase of our development that is centered around growth,” said Linda Lugo, chairperson of the Board of Managers.

Haggerty, a highly regarded real estate leader spearheaded the merger and formation of the first metro area regional MLS.

The Board of Managers of OneKey® MLS takes pride in what it has accomplished over a few short years under Speer’s leadership and looks forward to continued growth and success under Haggerty’s tenure as CEO.