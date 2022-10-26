LIBRARY HOLDS THE KEY 

The Larchmont Library, The Sandbox Theater, the Larchmont/Mamaroneck Lions and SPERDVAC (The Society for the Preservation of Radio Drama, Variety and Comedy) have joined forces to present “Three Skeleton Key,” a live audio drama, which is sure to put the shivers into the Halloween season.

The event will run from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Larchmont Village Center, 119 Larchmont Ave., Larchmont.

The performance will begin with an introduction to the history of this mystery-horror classic and the Golden Age of radio mystery drama.

The main event will be the live recreation of the 1950 “Escape” radio production of “Three Skeleton Key,” presented by the Sandbox Theater Company.