LEGAL SERVICES SUPPORTERS HONORED

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley (LSHV) recognized three civic leaders who have championed legal services for those who cannot afford them. Rachel Halperin, CEO of LSHV, honored Gov. Kathy Hochul with the Champion of Justice Award; Paul Adler, chief strategy officer for Rand Commercial Realty; and Jonathan C. Harris, general counsel and secretary, MBIS Inc.; both of whom received the Access to Justice Award at the nonprofit’s annual gala, Sept. 14, at the Westchester Country Club.

“This year’s gala would not be possible without our supporters who believe in our mission and the work we do each day to provide free civil legal services to those who are unable to afford an attorney. The funds received from this year’s gala will allow us to continue our mission of helping our neighbors throughout the Hudson Valley who have nowhere else to turn when their basic needs are at stake,” said Halperin. LSHV provides free, high-quality civil legal services in Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties.