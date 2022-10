The Business Journals offer the only comprehensive source of legal records for Westchester County and Fairfield County.

Download the files below to access this week’s new business filings, court cases, judgments, deeds, foreclosures, leases, liens, lis pendens, mortgages and patents.

Download as a DOC file: Fairfield County

Download as a DOC file: Westchester County

Download as a DOC file: Hudson Valley