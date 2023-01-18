LEAD GIFT FOR GREENWICH HOSPITAL

Longtime Greenwich residents Richard and Ellen Richman have donated a lead gift to Greenwich Hospital for its Adolescent Behavioral Health Outpatient Program. Designed to inspire others to donate to this important initiative, the Richmans will match any gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million.

Greenwich Hospital, in partnership with the Greenwich United Way, will open the community’s first mental health program designed for young people ages 12 to 18. With plans to locate at 500 W. Putnam Ave., which also houses Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Pediatric Specialty Center in Greenwich, adolescents will receive the right level of psychiatric care for their diagnosed depression and/or anxiety. The opening of the new facility is expected this summer.

Greenwich Hospital President Diane P. Kelly, DNP, MBA, RN, said, “Our nation is grappling with a mental health epidemic that is hitting our younger population extremely hard. …A talented team of Greenwich behavioral health leaders have designed the program with Yale Psychiatry and are recruiting the medical team and readying the space to ensure sustainable care for adolescents in our community.”

In full partnership with Yale Psychiatry, considered a world leader and innovator within the mental health field, Greenwich Hospital’s program will include intensive adolescent outpatient services, cognitive-behavioral group interventions, psychotropic medication management, and a research initiative to improve upon the treatment options for young people.

Supporters wishing to donate to the Greenwich Hospital Adolescent Behavioral Health Program – and have their contribution doubled – can contact Noël Appel at noel.appel@greenwichhospital.org or 203-863-3861.