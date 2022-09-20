LAWMAKERS SECURE $175K FOR PRESERVING HISTORIC LAND

New York State Senator Shelley B. Mayer and Assemblymember Chris Burdick recently announced that they have secured $175,000 in state funding for the town of North Castle to pur-chase and preserve Mount Misery, a significant location for General George Washington during the Battle of White Plains.

Mayer said, “…Our community has a rich history that deserves to be recog-nized and remembered. As chair of the Senate Education Committee and spon-sor of the 250th Commemoration Act, which allows the state of New York to start preparing for the semiquincenten-nial commemoration of the Revolution-ary War, preserving spaces that spark curiosity and allow people to connect with our history is incredibly important to me….”

Assemblymember Chris Burdick said, “I was first introduced to this pro-ject by resident Nora Manuele when she requested a meeting with me to dis-cuss Mount Misery. From that day on, I knew how important it was to preserve this historical site….”

The Battle of White Plains, fought in October of 1776, provided George Washington with valuable insight and experience. Facing the larger and well-trained British and Hessian forces, the Continental Army utilized the protec-tive hills of White Plains and North Castle, including Mount Misery which was a refuge for some of George Washington’s soldiers and a key de-fense position for Miller Hill. These tactics allowed the Continental Army to escape north to safety and continue to fight for independence.

In July, the town of North Castle Board voted to ensure the town-owned parcel, 16 Nethermont Ave., remains open space and to purchase the privately owned parcel, 18 Nethermont Ave. Burdick secured $125,000 and Mayer secured $50,000 in state funding for the purchase.