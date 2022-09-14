LAW SCHOOL’S FOOD AND FARM CLINIC

The newly named Food and Farm Business Law Clinic at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University in White Plains has announced that it will expand its legal services with $225,000 in funding included for the clinic in the New York state budget. The funding will support a program coordinator who will provide sustaining support for the clinic and work with clients from across New York state, including small farm businesses, artisan food manufacturers, craft food and beverage entrepreneurs and related nonprofit organizations, while also emphasizing its focus on providing direct transactional business law experience to law students.

“As participants in the food and farm industry become increasingly innovative, the need for legal services continues to increase,” said Haub Law Dean Horace E. Anderson Jr. “The clinic has grown and adapted to changing needs while providing rewarding real-world experiences for our students, positioning them for career success and putting Haub Law at the forefront of an essential, evolving field of law.”

The first-of-its-kind, the clinic has grown to serve over 100 clients.