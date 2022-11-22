LAW SCHOOL AWARDS PROFESSOR OF ENVIRONMENTAL LAW

The Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University conferred the 2022 Elisabeth Haub Award for Environmental Law and Diplomacy on Brazilian environmentalist Professor Paulo de Bessa Antunes at an in-person ceremony last week, which was broadcast to supporters from across the globe representing more than 10 countries.

Bessa is an environmental scholar and leading professor of environmental law at Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, and head of the Environmental Practice of Campos Mello Advogados (Brazil). This year’s award highlighted the Amazonian crisis and the rule of law in Brazil and included a discussion with the laureate, led by Professor David Cassuto, director of the Brazil-American Institute for Law and Environment (BAILE) at Haub Law.

Created in 1997 by the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, in cooperation with the Haub Family, to honor the legacy of Elisabeth Haub (1899 – 1977), a noted philanthropist and advocate for strong laws for the conservation of nature, the award is among the world’s most distinguished honors in the field of environmental law.

“Through this award, for 25 years, we have recognized the diplomats, policy makers, lawyers and activists who have sought to protect our environment through the rule of law, the cooperation of world governments and the group efforts of advocates across the globe,” said Christian Haub, businessman, philanthropist and grandson of Elisabeth Haub, who presented the award along with his daughter Anna-Sophia Haub, who also serves on the Board of Advisors for the law school’s Sustainable Business Law Hub.