LAW PARTNER: 2022 IRISH LEGAL 100

Partner Timothy Capowski, head of the Coffey Modica O’Meara Capowski LLP appellate, consulting, monitoring practice, was named to the 2022 Irish Legal 100 and was among the honorees recognized recently at a reception held in the residence of the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Geraldine Byrne Nason in Washington, D.C.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees,” said Capowski. “Our grandparents and great-grandparents left Ireland, in many cases, with nothing but stubborn courage and a thin hope for a better life lived with pride. While some of what they fled remains unresolved and while our own nation remains imperfect, every one of us is a testament to that hope and that courage and, we can hope, a vindication of that pride.”

A descendant from the Irish towns of Tipperary and Galway, Capowski has spent 27-plus years at the forefront of the insurance defense bar.

In addition to receiving this honor, Capowski has been named to the New York Metro Super Lawyers since 2019. He also has earned an AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer-review rating in the legal sector, and AIG named him a Top 10 Lawyer in 2012.

Founded in 2008 by the Irish Voice newspaper, the Irish Legal 100, is an annual compilation of the most distinguished legal professionals in the United States who share one common bond: pride in their Irish roots.

Coffey Modica O’Meara Capowski is a New York-based defense litigation firm with offices in Manhattan, White Plains, Buffalo, New Jersey and Connecticut, and is among the fastest-growing firms in the nation.