LAW FIRM EXPANDS LITIGATION TEAM

Yankwitt LLP in Westchester County has expanded its ranks with the hiring of Ryan Wintermute as an associate after he completed a three-year clerkship with Judge Gretchen Walsh of the Westchester County Supreme Court, Commercial Division and Environmental Claims Part.

“…His (Wintermute) experience in the commercial division gives him a robust understanding of New York state court practice and a deep familiarity with the judges in the White Plains state

courthouse and insight into how they assess cases – all of which benefit our clients and the firm,” said Russell Yankwitt, founder and managing partner of Yankwitt.

Wintermute earned his Juris Doctorate from Rutgers Law School in 2019. He is admitted to practice in New York and New Jersey.

With one of the most experienced litigation teams in the county, Yankwitt represents businesses and high-net-worth individuals across a broad range of matters. The firm also routinely handles complex cases in Westchester on behalf of national law firms and often serves as trial counsel for local law ﬁrms.