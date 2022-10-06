LAW FIRM CHAIR NAMED

Lee D. Hoffman has been unanimously elected chair of Pullman & Comley LLC succeeding James T. “Tim” Shearin.

“Lee has played an integral role at the firm for the last decade, focused on streamlining the delivery of our legal services to maximize the value for our clients,” said Shearin. “He’s an excellent strategic thinker and understands that while our firm has more than a century of history, it’s critical to remain forward-facing, always adjusting to meet our clients’ needs. Pullman will continue to grow and thrive under his leadership.”

Hoffman joined Pullman & Comley in July of 2003 and has served in many leadership roles at the firm. He focuses his practice on the development of energy projects, assisting clients with complying with environmental regulatory requirements and the development of projects on contaminated properties. He is an active member of Connecticut’s legal and business community and is the immediate past chair of the Environmental Section of the Connecticut Bar Association and currently serves as chair of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association’s Energy and Environment Council, plus membership and leadership roles in many professional and community organizations.

As chair, Hoffman will continue to serve as part of a four-member executive committee.

With nearly 90 attorneys, Pullman & Comley, founded in 1919, is one of Connecticut’s largest firms and provides a wide range of legal services to clients in the New England region, as well as throughout the United States and internationally.