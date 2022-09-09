JUNIOR LEAGUE’S ANNUAL AWARDS

The Junior League of Orange County New York Inc. (JLOC) in Goshen recently held its annual awards event and presented the 2022 President’s Scholarship winner, Valley Central High School Senior Alyssa Thompson, with a $500 scholarship. It also recognized active members Barbara DeStafeno with a Distinguished Service award and Rachel Losee with the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award. Danielle Henry was recognized as Sustainer of the Year and Kellyann Kostyal-Larrier, executive director, accepted the President’s Award on behalf of Fearless! for its ongoing commitment to the community and partnership with JLOC for impactful projects.

Fearless! was honored for the emergency shelter it recently opened and the continued commitment it shows to Orange County’s most vulnerable members. “The number of people seeking emergency shelter has increased by 46% since the onset of Covid,” said Kellyann Kostyal-Larrier, executive director of Fearless!.

Established in 1922, the Junior League of Orange County is part of an international organization of women with more than 125,000 members in 295 communities in the U.S., the UK, Canada and Mexico, committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

To learn more about the JLOC, including partnership and sponsorship opportunities, as well as membership information, call 845-344-8554, email jlocny@gmail.com or visit jlocny.org.