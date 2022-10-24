INTERPRETATION, COLLECTION AND ARCHIVES DIRECTOR AT CULTURAL CENTER

Jessa J. Krick has been appointed director of interpretation, collection and archives for the Rosen House at Caramoor, a northern Westchester cultural center in Katonah.

Krick’s work focuses on intertwining the history of Caramoor, its founders and the Rosen House – a stunning mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Places with a decorative and fine arts collection – with the visitor experience.

She brings a wealth of experience to her role at Caramoor. For more than a decade, she served as associate director of collections for Historic Hudson Valley — a network of sites spanning centuries of history in lower Westchester County — and was part of a team that received numerous grants for making interpretive and archival content available onsite and online. Prior to her position at Historic Hudson Valley, she held positions at the Brooklyn Museum of Art and at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in the Antonio Ratti Textile Center and The Costume Institute. She has also taught the history of fashion and culture at Parsons School of Design at The New School. She is active in the American Alliance of Museums and serves on the board of the American Friends of Attingham, keeping her finger on the pulse of what is happening at other historic sites in the area and around the country.

Raised in Tacoma, Washington, Krick graduated magna cum laude from Williamette University in Salem, Oregon, and earned a Master of Arts degree from The Bard Graduate Center in New York City.

“My title is long, but the shorthand is that I’m here to share the stories that bring Caramoor’s Rosen House to life,” she said.