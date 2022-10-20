HURRY, CHRISTMAS TREE GIVEAWAYS LOOMING DEADLINE

United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) in White Plains and American Christmas in Mount Vernon are partners in donating 15 artificial Christmas trees to members of the Westchester community who have struggled this year and could use some extra Christmas cheer. UWWP is accepting suggestions of nominees from nonprofits by Oct. 17.

Families who are nominated and selected will be invited to American Christmas’ new storefront in early November, where they will be able to decorate their new tree with a selection of ornaments provided by American Christmas. Families will also be given a tour of American Christmas’ spectacular showroom and receive complimentary tickets to a Christmas light display in North Salem, New York.

American Christmas creates holiday displays for some of New York City’s most iconic attractions, ranging from the heralding angels at Rockefeller Center to the 13-foot-tall nutcrackers posted outside the UBS building on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan. Every holiday season, the company installs more than 525 holiday displays around the world.

American Christmas CEO Dan Casterella offered the trees and experiences to give back to the local community that he said helped grow his company.

“I’m so excited for this continued partnership,” Casterella said. “It was such a joy to give back to Mount Vernon and the surrounding communities last year. Bringing some holiday cheer to 15 families is something I feel lucky to be able to do. United Way does incredible work and has such a broad network,” he said.

To nominate a family, visit uwwp.org/american-christmas-nomination.

United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) is an anti-poverty organization dedicated to improving the lives of 45% of residents who live in poverty or paycheck to paycheck providing strategic resources and tools to help struggling residents lead better, more stable lives.