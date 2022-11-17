HOT TREND: NATURAL STONE VENEERS

“Stone veneers offer contemporary, yet classic elegance inside various areas of one’s house,” said Tyler Gerry, owner of Torrison Stone & Garden in Durham. “Made from natural stone, veneers are simple to install and best of all, provide a 150% increase in a home’s value and return on investment if a person decides to sell.”

A stone veneer can take as little as one day to install, so a project can be easily completed before the holidays, said Gerry. Homeowners can select from limitless stone styles, shapes and patterns in any color to match their decor.

“Our nearby stone yard has a vast inventory of our most popular materials, locally sourced and supplied, so we don’t experience any delays. Having access to quality materials, from bluestone to travertine to pavers, creates an efficiency of workflow,” he said.

Natural stone veneers can also be applied to stone columns, bathrooms and accent walls to alter the feel of the space without making a major overhaul.

Besides interior applications, exterior natural stone veneer is a beautiful, yet durable choice for step risers, home foundations, siding and pool scapes. The company landscape architect will create a custom plan to fit any budget.