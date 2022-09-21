HOSPITAL FOUNDATION APPOINTS NEW MEMBERS

The Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) Foundation recently appointed Barbara Alpert, M.D., Ph..D, FACP; Pamela Hervey; Amanda L. Messina, M.D., FACS; and Carl D. Reimers, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, to its board. The mission of these volunteer leaders is to serve as hospital ambassadors for the community and to provide advice on fundraising strategies for the hospital, which is part of the nonprofit health system Northwell Health.

Keeva Young-Wright, associate executive director of NWH and president of the NWH Foundation, said, “…These four mission-driven leaders have longstanding relationships with the hospital and, as foundation board members, will provide great insight to fundraising initiatives that advance patient programs, lifesaving equipment and technology, and capital improvements.”

All new members will serve three-year terms. Dr. Alpert, an internist specializing in adult internal medicine at Optum Care, formerly CareMount Medical, has served since 2013 on the NWH President’s Council, an advisory board designed to help the hospital address community needs.

Hervey is a longtime philanthropist, devoting her time and resources to many local organizations.

Messina, the chief of general surgery and a bariatric surgeon at NWH, brings an extensive background in leadership to the board. She serves on several oversight committees, providing strategy and development insight to maintain top-quality care and patient safety at the hospital.

Reimers, director of the cardiac catheterization lab, brings 27 years of experience as a board-certified cardiologist and interventional cardiologist. The catheterization lab is part of the Seema Boesky Heart Center at NWH, an extension of the cardiac catheterization program at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.

Northern Westchester Hospital, a member of Northwell Health, has 700 highly skilled physicians, state-of-the-art technology and professional staff of caregivers to ensure a caring, respectful and nurturing environment.