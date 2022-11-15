The Junior League of Greenwich (JLG) is bringing “Honoring Tradition” back with its three-day Festival of Trees, a jam-packed holiday weekend, Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, open to all, in-person, at the Arch Street Teen Center, 100 Arch St., Greenwich, Connecticut.

This iconic weekend, hosted and created by the volunteers of the Junior League of Greenwich kicks off the holiday season with beautifully decorated trees donated by professionals, retail shops and individuals and created in different themes. Bidding on your favorite tree or gingerbread house to take home, shopping and enjoying crafts with Mrs. Claus, all help support the Junior League of Greenwich’s various community projects and mission. An online shop can be viewed at https://www.jlgreenwich.org/the-enchanted-forest/.

For 60 years the Junior League of Greenwich has been helping to improve the quality of life for everyone. It is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained individuals. Women interested in joining and making a difference in the community can contact the JLG Office at (203) 869-1979 or visit the website at jlgreenwich.org.