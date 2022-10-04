HONORING THE MOTHERS

The recent Westchester County annual Gold Star Mothers and Families Memorial Tribute Ceremony was held recently and in paying tribute to the mothers County Executive George Latimer said, “These Gold Star Mothers… have made a sacrifice that has defined their life with pain, but has given all of us a sense of the service they have given by having one of their own die on behalf of this country….May we always be ready at a moment’s notice to help those who have made that sacrifice and show them the honor they have earned forever, no matter how many years ago the sacrifice occurred.”

Ronald C. Tocci, director of the Westchester County Veterans Service Agency, said, “Every September we gather here at this Memorial Walkway to honor not just those heroic souls that Westchester County has lost in the service of our country, but also their families and their loved ones, because the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our freedom and way of life is a price not paid just by service members, but by the mothers, the fathers and their families who are left with a void for eternity….”