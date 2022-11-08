HGAR’S REALTOR® OF THE YEAR

At its 106th annual meeting, held Oct. 24 at the Sleepy Hollow Hotel & Conference Center in Tarrytown, the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors® (HGAR) honored Gail Fattizzi, regional manager of Insite Realty Services in White Plains, its “Realtor®of the Year” award. Brian Tormey, president of TitleVest Agency in Manhattan was named the 2022 HGAR “Affiliate Member of the Year.”

Fattizzi served as the 2020 HGAR president, guiding the association through the pandemic. Currently, she serves as the president of the Hudson Gateway Realtor® Foundation, as well as a board member of Furniture Sharehouse, which provides furniture for local families in need. She is responsible for launching HGAR’s Leadership Accelerator Program to identify future leaders for the organization.

While Tormey has been involved with HGAR for only a short time, he and his team have brought unique and innovative virtual programs to Realtors with a monthly series featuring panelists with top real estate professions throughout the New York metro area. He brings nearly 20 years of experience in both residential and commercial real estate and title insurance, and built his business into one of the Top 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies – according to “Inc.” magazine.

Other awardees include Albert P. Schatz who received the Legislative Advocacy Award along with Katheryn DeClerck of Howard Hanna Rand Realty in Goshen; Paul Adler of Rand Commercial in New City received the Stephanie Crispinelli Humanitarian Award named for a brave young woman who was a victim of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, where she had been volunteering to help families in need; Harding Mason of Houlihan Lawrence in Katonah received the Edward I. Sumber Memorial Award; Crystal Hawkins-Syska of Keller Williams New York Realty in White Plains received the DEI Champion Award; the Extra Mile Award was given to Vlora Sejdi of Keller Williams New York Realty in White Plains; the Spirit Award went to Kimra Pierre of Corcoran Legends Realty in Briarcliff Manor; and the President’s Award was given to Richard Haggerty, HGAR CEO in White Plains and Goshen.

The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors® (HGAR) is a not-for-profit trade association covering more than 14,000 real estate professionals doing business in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties, as well as the Bronx and Manhattan. It is the second largest Realtor® Association in New York, and one of the largest in the country.