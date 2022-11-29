HEART ASSOCIATION NAMES EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Amanda Palumbo, a Hudson Valley native, has been named executive director of the American Heart Association (AHA) in Westchester County and Fairfield County.

Palumbo’s primary responsibilities will include identifying, recruiting and engaging strong volunteer leadership; managing a high-performing staff team; and collaborating with internal and external partners to inspire involvement and shared ownership of the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

Prior to becoming the executive director in Westchester and Fairfield, Palumbo was the American Heart Association’s executive director in Tampa Bay, Florida. She oversaw all the revenue and health activity in the Florida market, raising over $6 million annually.

“The American Heart Association has done some great work over its first 100 years, but we have more to do,” said Palumbo. “We need to make blood pressure management more accessible for under-resourced community members, address food security by focusing on the accessibility and adaptability of nutritious foods, tackle youth vaping and join our community in overcoming the countless health issues exacerbated by Covid-19, just to name a few.”

Palumbo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the State University of New York at Binghamton and earned her master’s degree at USF St. Petersburg.