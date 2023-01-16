Dr. Julie Varughese has been promoted by Americares in Stamford to senior vice president of programs and chief medical officer. In her new role Varughese oversees the organization’s health programs for people affected by poverty or disaster, including its work with the uninsured in the United States, its Emergency Response Team and its global distribution of more than $1 billion in medicine and medical supplies to an average of 85 countries annually.

She also oversees Americares primary care clinics in Colombia, El Salvador, India and Connecticut and oversees a team of medical experts that reviews offers of donated products from over 200 pharmaceutical and medical supply companies, ensuring items are used safely and effectively by the organization’s health-care partners around the world.

Americares supports more than 4,000 health centers worldwide, improving the health of millions of people worldwide every year affected by poverty or disaster.

Varughese had been serving as interim senior vice president and chief program officer since August. From 2018 to 2022 she served as vice president of Americares technical unit and chief medical officer. While directing the technical unit, Varughese led Americares global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including overseeing the distribution of 18 million units of personal protective equipment and infection-prevention supplies, delivery of essential primary health-care services and training and mental health support for frontline health care workers.

Since joining Americares in 2015 as a member of its medical team, Varughese has traveled to Cambodia, El Salvador, Haiti, India and Tanzania to implement health programs and deliver quality medicine and medical supplies.

Previously, Varughese served as a clinical infectious disease attending physician at Norwalk Hospital in Connecticut and worked in Norwalk Community Health Center’s HIV clinic. She has also participated in medical missions to India and South Africa, researched breastfeeding practices and infant health in Ecuador and worked in primary care and school-based health education in Guatemala.

Trained in a dual internal medicine-pediatrics residency program and maintaining board certification in internal medicine and infectious disease, Varughese earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, and a medical degree from Rush University in Chicago, where she completed her residency training. She also completed her infectious disease fellowship at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.