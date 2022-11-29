GIVING BACK

For 30 years Rebuilding Together Dutchess County has repaired the homes of low-income Dutchess County residents with the help of volunteers from local businesses, PTAs and churches.

This year, volunteer teams from Consigli Construction and Central Hudson Gas & Electric made critical home repairs for two Dutchess County families. Funding for each of these projects was provided by Central Hudson, Consigli Construction, Dutchess County and Lowe’s. Other supporters, that contributed in-kind donations and services include Herring Sanitation, Recycle Depot and Veith Electric.

Rebuilding Together Dutchess County Executive Director Darcy McCourt explained, “Rebuilding Together makes a distinct impact in the community because of the involvement and support of so many. Local volunteers give back to help those who have invested their lives into this area and the organizations that provide the funding see the importance of that. Our work builds relationships and connections within the community — something we could really use more of right now.”