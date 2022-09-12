FUNDING FROM EVERSOURCE

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County recently announced that Eversource Energy, a long-time supporter of United Way agencies across New England, is providing a $22,000 donation to support the United Way’s critical efforts to tackle the most pressing issues facing local families and individuals. The donation is part of the $2.6 million total from Eversource employees and the Eversource Foundation to United Way organizations in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. This additional financial support will help allow United Way of Coastal Fairfield County to continue providing critical health, education and financial stability services directly to families in the area.

“We are dedicated to supporting the United Way’s mission and its local agencies that deliver life-changing services in the communities we proudly serve every day,” said Eversource Foundation President and Vice President for Corporate Citizenship and Equity Theresa Hopkins-Staten. “Our employees are committed to making a direct impact through these local nonprofits and reach into their own pockets year after year to help make a difference for those in need.”

The donations from Eversource include more than $1.2 million collected during the company’s six-week employee and retiree annual fundraising effort, helping to connect thousands of people in need with community services through United Way agencies. Additionally, hundreds of Eversource employees volunteered at events across its service territory in support of local United Way organizations.

UWCFC serves the towns of Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport and Wilton.

Eversource, celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the No.1 energy company in the “Newsweek” list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America’s Most “Just Companies.” Eversource transmits and delivers electricity to 1.27 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 249,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 207,000 customers in 56 communities across Connecticut.