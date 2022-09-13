FOUR PARTNERS RECOGNIZED BY ‘BEST LAWYERS

Danziger & Markhoff LLP, a business and tax-oriented law and actuarial firm with offices in White Plains and Melville, New York, recently announced that Harris Markhoff for the 29th year, was selected for inclusion in the “The Best Lawyers® 2023” in the areas of corporate law and trusts and estates. Michael Markhoff was selected in the area of trusts and estates for the 12th year and was Lawyer of the Year in both 2016 and 2018.

Joshua S. Levine was selected in the area of health care law for the ninth year, and Gary S. Sastow was selected in the area of health care law for the first time.

Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey in which more than 50,000 leading attorneys vote on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas.