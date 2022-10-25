FOUNDATION HONORS DOCTOR

Dr. Peter McWhorter will be honored as the 2022 Doctor of the Year by the Connecticut/Westchester Chapter of Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation at the Quest for a Cure Gala at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, New York on Nov. 19. This distinction is awarded each year to a member of the medical community who has made an impact in the lives of patients living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

A long-time resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, McWhorter works for Northeast Medical Group at Greenwich Hospital, a part of the Yale New Haven Health system. McWhorter said, “By the time IBD patients see a surgeon, often their disease is quite advanced.” His father, Philip J. McWhorter, M.D., recently retired after 44 years of practicing general surgery at Greenwich Hospital. He, too, cared for many patients with Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis and serves as a mentor to his son.

The Quest for a Cure gala is an annual event hosted by the Connecticut/Westchester Chapter and is expected to raise close to $700,000 to support the mission of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

Known collectively as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis affects millions of Americans. They are painful, medically incurable diseases that attack the digestive system. Crohn’s disease may attack anywhere along the digestive tract, while ulcerative colitis inflames only the large intestine (colon). Most people develop the diseases between the ages of 15 and 35; however, the incidence is increasing in children. The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization focused on both research and patient support for IBD.

For more information about the event, visit http://bidpal.net/cw2022gala.