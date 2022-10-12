FOR THE SAKE OF CHILDREN

Children’s Learning Centers of Fairfield County (CLC) hosted its sixth annual Golf Outing on Sept. 12 with more than 100 golfers and supporters at Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. As one of CLC’s signature events, the golf outing raised over $100,000. Marathon Asset Management was the Presenting Sponsor, joined by Title Sponsors: Mavis Discount Tire, LAZ Parking and Dorian LPG. Additional sponsors included Day Pitney, Ellington Management Group, LLC, Blavatnik Family Foundation, Robinson + Cole, Rand Insurance, RMS Companies, Synchrony Financial, The Newmark Group and Moffly Media/Stamford magazine. Cadillac of Greenwich sponsored the hole-in-one contest.

“Children’s Learning Centers of Fairfield County plays a critical role in helping and educating children and their families in our community…,”said CLC CEO Marc E. Jaffe.

A leader in developing and implementing high-quality and affordable early childhood education and care programs since 1902, CLC’s eight locations are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) or approved by Federal Head Start.