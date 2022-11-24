FOOD ENTREPRENEURS HELP RAISE FUNDS

Person to Person (P2P), a nonprofit provider of essential services for people in Fairfield County, recently hosted the return of its popular Transforming Lives Luncheon with chef Lidia Bastianich in conversation with Debra Ponzek. The two successful food entrepreneurs helped the organization raise more than $225,000 to support P2P’s vision of educated, financially stable and hunger-free homes.

More than 350 guests who attended the luncheon at Greenwich Country Club (GCC) enjoyed a three-course gourmet meal personally selected by Bastianich from among her favorite recipes and prepared by GCC Executive Chef Alejandro Abad. Also, every attendee received an autographed copy of Bastianich’s latest cookbook, “Lidia’s a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl.”

Bastianich is a long-time supporter of P2P, donating her time and food to the organization. During the pandemic, for example, she donated Lidia’s pasta and sauce to feed thousands of families through P2P’s three food pantries.

“Events like this help educate everyone about the level of need in our county. It’s a bigger problem than people realize, given the affluence of the surrounding towns. Many people do not realize how many people count on food banks to assist them in their day-to-day lives,” said Ponzek referring to the 17% of Connecticut residents experiencing food insecurity.

“Lidia and Debra are trailblazers in their industry and both so committed to supporting charitable work. They both care deeply about P2P’s mission to provide access to healthy food. They inspire me, and I am grateful to them for sharing their time with us,” said Nancy Coughlin, P2P CEO.

P2P serves 25,000 residents in Fairfield County with three food pantries, a clothing center, caseworker assistance, Financial Opportunity Center™, emergency financial assistance, college scholarships and summer camperships. Learn more at p2pHelps.org.