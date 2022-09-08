FIRM’S ATTORNEYS SELECTED AS BEST LAWYERS

White plains-based litigation firm Fullerton Beck LLP recently announced that Eileen Reynolds Becker, managing partner of the firm’s Connecticut office, and Brandon Berkowski, senior counsel in the White Plains office, have been selected for the 2023 Best Lawyers in America.

Becker, who joined the firm earlier this year, was selected in insurance law, medical malpractice law – defendants and personal injury litigation – defendants. Berkowski was included in the “Ones to Watch” list of up-and-coming attorneys in the medical malpractice law category.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment for Eileen, Brandon and the firm,” said Eileen Fullerton, co-founder and managing partner of the firm. “…We appreciate their support and are truly proud of what we’ve accomplished since we launched the firm four years ago.”

The Best Lawyers in America is one of the oldest peer-review publications in the legal profession. The research methodology is designed to capture as accurately as possible the consensus opinion of leading attorneys about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

Fullerton Beck is a full-service litigation firm with offices in White Plains, New York; Red Bank, New Jersey; and North Haven, Connecticut. The firm, which is 100% women-owned, represents companies of all sizes, insurance companies and individuals on a full range of services focused on litigation and risk management.