FINANCIAL CEO AWARDED

Kris VanBeek, president and CEO of USALLIANCE Federal Credit Union of Rye, New York, was recently awarded Exemplary Friend of the Central Americans in the Year of 2022 by the Central American Coalition USA at its XVII Gala on Nov. 4, at the Santa Fe Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The dinner commemorated the 17th anniversary of the organization and recognized the work of leaders, diplomats, businessmen, politicians, and friends. VanBeek was honored and recognized as CEO of USALLIANCE Financial for its partnership with the Central American Coalition USA, which has been working toward forming its own credit union to meet the needs of the Central American community to improve financial inclusion and accessibility. After the launch of Dora Financial in 2021, a fully bilingual mobile banking experience supporting individuals with low to moderate income, founded by USALLIANCE, the Central American Coalition USA turned to VanBeek’s company for advice in launching its own credit union. USALLIANCE Financial, Dora Financial and the Central American Coalition USA have since been working together to bring the vision of a credit union to life.

Tony Villalobos, vice president director, Central American Coalition USA, awarded VanBeek with the recognition as Exemplary Friend of the Central Americans in the Year of 2022 and expressed gratitude for the participation and collaboration of USALLIANCE and Dora Financial.

USALLIANCE Financial is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution offering a full range of checking, savings and loan products. Since its inception in 1966, USALLIANCE has grown to over $2.5 billion in assets and serves more than 140,000 members nationwide.