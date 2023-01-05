ENVIRONMENTALLY RESPONSIBLE SUPPLIER GETS ITS OWN BENCH 

Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) recently unveiled an engraved bench in Elmsford, New York, to celebrate Thalle Industries for its commitment to the environment. An environmentally responsible supplier, Thalle distributes high-quality virgin and recycled aggregate and asphalt products for the construction industry.

The location of the bench is strategically located on the South County Trailway linking Van Cortlandt Park to Tarrytown Lakes Park. It marks the location of Thalle Industries Virtual Quarry® in Elmsford, which accepts clean rock, concrete and asphalt, which are crushed and recycled into construction products.

Bicycle riders will be able to access the bench through South Warehouse Lane in Elmsford.

As the largest and most active organization advocating for the county park system, it is the mission of Westchester Parks Foundation to encourage continued investment in Westchester County’s parks, trails and open spaces. Since its inception in 1977, WPF has held close to the notion that it is critical to provide ongoing support for maintenance, civic improvement and access to nature.