ENJOYING MOON, MUSIC AND METEOROLOGIST

Cerebral Palsy of Westchester (CPW) recently held its second annual Moonlight Soiree at Crawford Park Mansion in Rye Brook, New York.

Guests took advantage of the gorgeous evening, mingling throughout the mansion and spilling out onto the patio to enjoy live music and gaze at the moon and planets Jupiter and Saturn, through guest meteorologist Joe Rao’s enormous telescope. Wine and spirit tastings were provided by lead beverage sponsor Aries Wine & Spirits (owners and long-time CPW supporters Tony Russo and Andrea Kish), with little plates and desserts provided by local businesses, and live music by the band Trifecta. With lead sponsorship from Countywide Transportation and more than 15 local businesses, along with auctions and raffles, the event raised a significant amount of support for CPW’s programs that serve thousands of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.