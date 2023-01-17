Throughout the 2022 season, the Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and Gillette recognized 17 local volunteers with the “Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award.” The honorees were celebrated for going above and beyond to support nonprofit organizations in New England communities.

As part of this recognition, the foundation presents a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization represented by each honoree.

“It is hard to measure or fully appreciate the positive impact that these volunteers regularly make in their communities,” said Robert Kraft, Patriots chairman and CEO. “They are truly making the world a better place and deserve to be recognized for their many contributions. We have been celebrating volunteerism for many decades and will continue to use our platform to promote their work in hopes of inspiring others to do the same.”

Christine Lai of Greenwich was selected as a 2022 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Special Education Legal Fund. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and Gillette will make a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

Special Education Legal Fund (S.E.L.F.) helps economically challenged families of children with learning disabilities to navigate the special education system. It provides grants of up to $5,000 per child for legal representation to help families achieve better learning and development outcomes helps level the playing field in the special education system so that no child with a learning disability falls between the cracks due to legal or economic challenges.

Following over a decade of educational challenges for her own son, Lai dedicated herself to making special education and services for people with intellectual disabilities more accessible and understandable to all families regardless of economic status.

In four years, S.E.L.F. has provided over $400,000 in legal assistance grants to more than 100 families and educated thousands more via direct community outreach programs and informational content on its website.

This marks the 12th season that the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award has been presented to volunteers from across New England. Since its inception, more than 180 individuals have received this award and over $890,000 has been donated to local nonprofit organizations.