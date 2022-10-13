DEVELOPMENT FIRM ANNOUNCES SENIOR-LEVEL PROMOTIONS

Robert Martin Company (RMC), one of the largest real estate owners and development firms in Westchester County, has announced the promotions of Jeremy Frank to chief operating officer and Chris Wallace to chief financial officer.

Discussing the promotions, CEO Tim Jones and President Greg Berger of Robert Martin said, “We are pleased to make this announcement and recognize the roles Jeremy and Chris have played in our company’s success over the past several years. They have been executing tasks at the highest level for quite some time, so we are ensuring their titles better reflect current responsibilities and acknowledge their critical roles in helping shape the company’s future.”

Frank started as an acquisitions’ analyst with RMC in 2011. He had previously been an investment sales broker with Itzhaki Properties in New York City. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Touro University and a Master of Science degree in real estate from New York University.

Wallace joined Robert Martin in 2009 as controller. Since joining Robert Martin, he has enhanced the company’s accounting capabilities, enabling high-quality reporting for the companies’ entities and partnerships. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Manhattan College, an MBA from Fordham University, and is a licensed CPA.

Since its founding by the late Robert Weinberg and Martin Berger 65 years ago, Robert Martin Company has grown into a pioneering, fully integrated real estate company with a record of successfully acquiring, developing and managing investment properties primarily in Westchester and Fairfield counties, but with a reach now extending across the country into new markets and business categories. Led today by CEO Tim Jones, Berger and a team of industry professionals, the firm has acquired and developed real estate totaling more than 20 million square feet of industrial, residential, retail and office space (as well as developable land), which remains the firm’s primary business focus. With a long and storied history of innovation and entrepreneurism – starting with the then-development of the modern suburban office park – Robert Martin Company (and its affiliates) continues evolving and expanding its considerable business portfolio.