DASHING TO HOUSEHOLDS IN NEED

United Way of Westchester and Putnam and DoorDash in Ossining recently celebrated their 75,000 deliveries through DoorDash’s Project DASH initiative. The organizations hosted a press conference at Ossining High School with students and teachers as well as New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, New York state Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, Ossining town Supervisor Dana Levenberg and Westchester County Legislative Chair Catherine Borgia.

The event recognized participants and teachers in Ossining High School’s OPRIME program, where students prepare and hand out bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Feeding Westchester, which are then delivered by Dashers to local households facing food insecurity. The program gives students opportunities to learn valuable practical and social skills in a hands-on environment, while connecting with their community.

“Thanks to DoorDash, United Way of Westchester and Putnam and Feeding Westchester for making 75,000 deliveries of nutritious food to residents in our area,” said Stewart-Cousins. “…Even in affluent Westchester, 37% of households are at risk for hunger. We need more partnerships like these that address food insecurity with creative solutions that put food on the table for families who would otherwise go without.”

“I am thankful for our partnership with United Way, Feeding Westchester, and DoorDash because we know that it is making a huge difference,” said Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Ossining schools’ superintendent. “It provides the opportunity to meet our families where they are at, not putting the onus on them to have to come to us. It ensures that they retain their dignity while getting the resources they need, and it certainly has a positive impact on student achievement. We know if students are hungry, they cannot learn as well.”

Project DASH enables government and nonprofit partners to use DoorDash to facilitate deliveries for social impact and increase access to food and critical essentials in their communities. Overall, Project DASH has powered more than 2.5 million deliveries of an estimated more than 50 million estimated meals across the U.S. and Canada.

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow and reach more customers.