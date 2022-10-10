CUMMINGS & LOCKWOOD ATTORNEY TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF GREENWICH BAR

Katherine (Kacie) Cotter Gent, an associate in Stamford-based Cummings & Lockwood Private Clients Group at its Greenwich office has been selected to serve as the next president of the Greenwich Bar Association for the 2022-2023 term.

Cotter Gent joined Cummings & Lockwood in 2016 and focuses her practice on estate planning. She also advises high-net-worth individuals on estate and taxation issues.

A graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Law where she received her Juris Doctorate, Cotter-Gent earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, from Connecticut College. She serves as a volunteer for The Ron Foley Foundation Inc. in West Hartford, Connecticut, which is dedicated to promoting the early detection of pancreatic cancer through awareness and education; funding medical research with the hope of finding a cure; and improving financial assistance to pancreatic cancer patients in need.

Cummings & Lockwood has nearly 200 attorneys, fiduciary accountants, paralegals and staff, as well as six offices located in Stamford, Greenwich and West Hartford, Connecticut, and in Naples, Bonita Springs and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.