CONSTRUCTION COMPANY EXPANDS MANAGEMENT

Mid Hudson Construction Management (MHCM) in Poughkeepsie has named Robert VanCott as project manager and site superintendent. He will be responsible for trade subcontractor buyouts, preplanning, oversight and supervision of labor performance and maintaining clear communication among project stakeholders to ensure project schedule expectations are realized.

“Rob’s in-depth and hands-on experience in leading projects from pre-planning to completion will add yet another layer of invaluable expertise to our project management team,” said Ray Travis, president and CEO of MHCM.

Previously, VanCott served as a hybrid project manager and licensed New York City site superintendent working with city firms. In addition to private sector work, VanCott was a critical member of the MTA’s Capital Construction team working for Parsons Brinkerhoff on the 96th Street Station Second Avenue subway project.

A graduate of the University of Hartford and the Schack Institute of Real Estate at New York University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies and a Master of Science degree in construction management, respectively. After graduating from NYU VanCott became an adjunct faculty member, teaching courses in construction cost estimating. He is certified by the United States Green Building Council as a LEED AP, which distinguishes those with advanced knowledge in green building and the LEED rating system.