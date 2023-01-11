CONNECTICUT REALTORS 2023 PRESIDENT

David P. Gallitto of Huntsman, Meade & Partners in New Haven has been installed as the CT Realtors 2023 president. The installation and foundation benefit dinner was held at Saybrook Point Resort and Marina in Old Saybrook, Connecticut.

Gallitto, a Realtor® for 20 years, has served on the CT Realtors® Board of Directors for the past 10 years and has held several positions on its executive committee. Gallitto was president of the New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors® in 2016 and was the association’s local Realtor® of the Year in 2013.

“I have dedicated myself to my community and my profession and look forward to serving our members and the industry across the state,” said Gallitto. “I believe active involvement in legislative issues that impact homeowners and real estate as a whole is a priority. We, as an association, need to be the voice for property owners.”

A native of Middletown, Gallitto graduated from the University of Notre Dame.

The following 2023 officers were also installed:

President-Elect: Carl Lantz, Coldwell Banker Realty, West Hartford;

First Vice President: Steve Miller, Keller Williams, Wallingford;

Treasurer: Bryan Tunney, Brown Harris Stevens, Greenwich;

Region 1 Vice President: Julie Peters, Coldwell Banker Realty, Greenwich;

Region 2 Vice President: Adele Unger, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Danbury;

Region 3 Vice President: Alexa Kebalo Hughes, eXp Realty, Stamford;

Region 4 Vice President: Jed Backus, Backus Real Estate, Hamden;

Legal Division Vice President: Joel Grossman, Calcagni Real Estate, Cheshire;

Legislative Division Vice President: Gayle Dennehy, Dennehy and Company, Plainville;

Vice President at Large: Scott Cooney, Coldwell Banker Realty, Danbury;

Vice President at Large: Marilyn Lusher, RE/MAX Legends, Waterford;

Vice President at Large: Barb McKee, Compass, Greenwich;

Vice President at Large: Gus Ryer, Ryer Associates Commercial Real Estate, Danbury;

Vice President at Large: Kimberly Tapscott, Keller Williams Prestige Properties, Stamford; and

Immediate Past President: Tammy Felenstein, William Raveis, Southport.

CT Realtors® is the state’s largest trade association, advocating for real estate for more that 100 years and currently representing nearly 20,000 members involved in all aspects of real estate in Connecticut.