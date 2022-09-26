CONNECTICUT EV PIONEER HOSTS ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Ten years ago, electric vehicles (EVs) were a relatively new offering across America. Back then, there were two primary EV manufacturers; now almost every automobile maker offers an electric model. In 2012, Connecticut’s first EV charging station was installed by CT Electric Car, Newington, in Blue Back Square; currently there are 360 charging systems to service the 25,444 EVs driving throughout the state.

The business, which is a subsidiary of Newington Electric Co., has been at the peak of the EV industry for the past decade and is positioned to propel forward as exciting developments hit the broad EV highway both statewide and nationally. CT Electric Car will host a 10th anniversary event to celebrate the growth and success of the state’s green energy industry, as well as unveil its new company brand to better reflect the future direction of the EV sector.

The commemoration, open to the public, will be held at 72 Pane Road, its Newington headquarters on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“When we formed our company division dedicated to the installation of car-charging stations for Connecticut’s growing fleet of EVs 10 years ago, we envisioned an immediate increase in business activity,” said Ed Ingalls, founder of CT Electric Car. “Unfortunately, uncontrollable market forces such as cost, lack of infrastructure and ‘range anxiety’ initially caused a brake-pedal effect. Today, however, with generous auto and EV charging system rebates, coupled with greater governmental support and public knowledge, the landscape is much improved.”

Ingalls notes that CT Electric Car’s 10th anniversary event will be both educational and entertaining, providing attendees with a retrospective on the EV industry, important information on the rebate process and a future forecast of new developments on the horizon plus updates from government leaders, state agency commissioners and Connecticut’s two power companies – Eversource and United Illuminating.

“As with anything, good things come to those who wait and while we have certainly ridden the highs and lows of the EV industry these past 10 years, we are honored to help drive its success in Connecticut,” said Ingalls.

Since its inception in 2012, CT Electric Car has installed more than 1,000 EV chargers for both home and business owners. It is also qualified to install and wire Tesla motor cars’ charging system and its electricians are licensed contractors by the state of Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection.

CT Electric Car’s 12,000-square-foot showroom at 72 Pane Road in Newington is also the headquarters of Newington Electric Company, CT Home Generator Systems and CT Roof & Gutter Ice Melt Systems.

A second-generation, family-owned business it is the parent company of Connecticut Electric Car specializing in the installation and wiring of residential, commercial and municipality car-charging systems.