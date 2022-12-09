COLLECTING TURKEYS

Mount Saint Mary College students recently gave the local community more to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.

The Mount’s Hands and Hearts club (sponsored by Campus Ministry) and the college Student Nursing Association hosted a Thanksgiving food drive that culminated Saturday, Nov. 19. That day, the students transported the proceeds to Deacon Jack Seymour food pantry, a ministry of St. Francis of Assisi Church and Sacred Heart Church that provides emergency food assistance for needy families of all faiths in the Newburgh area. There, more than a dozen Mount volunteers sorted the food for families in need.

On Monday, Nov. 21, volunteers from the Hands and Hearts club teamed up with the Mount’s Student Business Association to collect turkeys donated by various members of the Mount community as they pulled into the college. The event was spearheaded by Scott Russell, assistant professor of sports management, and Fr. Gregoire Fluet, campus ministry director and college chaplain.

The turkeys collected, totaling nearly three dozen, were given to the Newburgh Ministry and the Kaplan Family Center of Newburgh.