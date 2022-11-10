It only took Greenwich Medical Spa (GMS) a few hours one recent night to raise $1,000 to support Aware Connecticut and Her Time to help the recipient of Her Time’s annual college scholarship program and a student whose family has been impacted by incarceration. GMS’s recently activated community development campaign “Cocktails for a Cause” was launched with the intent to make a greater impact on the communities it serves in Greenwich, Westport, Ridgefield, Glastonbury, West Hartford in Connecticut, and Scarsdale, New York. As part of MedSpa’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, a local nonprofit in each town that aligns with the company’s mission and goals is identified. Cocktails for a Cause also collaborates with like-minded businesses. Westport partners and contributors include Robin Reinhardt Jewelry and Things I Love 203. The inaugural event supported Aware Connecticut a local group of women who come together for great causes, and Her Time, a local nonprofit organization that provides community support and social services navigation to women impacted by incarceration and their families.
