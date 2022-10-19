CLIMATE GAME CHANGER

Ruth Walter, a board member of Groundwork Hudson Valley will be the organization’s honoree at its forthcoming gala.

Walter grew up in Dobbs Ferry, the youngest of eight children. She graduated from Hackley School in Tarrytown and Princeton University. Her interest in public service came from her father, who was a speechwriter for New York City politicians and from her mother, who was an elementary school teacher in the Bronx. She has served in many civic roles, most recently as Westchester County Legislator (2020-2021) where she chaired the Environment & Health Committee and secured new county funding for Groundwork to support the Green Team and its work along the Saw Mill River.